© Deeside.com

[[["Location","Date and Time","Route No","Type of Work","Traffic Management","Duration"],["Drury New Road, Drury","24\/10\/17 - 02\/11\/17","","Electrical cable works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","10 Days"],["Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa","25\/10\/17 - 26\/10\/17","","Overhead cabling","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","2 Days"],["Pen Y Maes Road, Holywell","26\/10\/17 - 10\/11\/17","","Repairs to wall","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","16 Days"],["Unnamed road, between its junctions with the A5151 and Gelli Farm, Whitford","24\/10\/17 - 26\/10\/17","","Electrical cabling works","Road Closure","3 Days"],["Corwen Road, Coed Talon","27\/10\/17 930hrs - 1530hrs","A5104","Tree Cutting Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 Day"],["Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Four Crosses crossroads and Berthengam crossroads, Trelogan","24\/10\/17 - 25\/10\/17","","Street Lighting Works","Road Closure","2 Days"],["Milwr Road, Milwr","22\/10\/17","","Carriageway patching","Road Closure","1 Day"],["Sealand Road, Sealand","25\/10\/17 - 27\/10\/17 Working day","A548","BT Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 days"],["Welsh Road, Garden City","24\/10\/17 - 26\/10\/17","B5441","BT Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 days"],["Whiford Street, Holywell","24\/10\/17 0930hrs - 1430hrs","","Reinstatement works","Road Closure","1 Day"],["Penley Road Buckley","24\/10\/17 - 26\/10\/17 working day","","Carriageway Patching","Traffic Lights","3 days"],["Windmill Road, Buckley","26\/10\/17","A549","Renewal of manhole cover","Temporary Traffic Lights- 2 Way","1 day"],["Arnolds Grove, Connahs Quay","17\/10\/17 - 17\/11\/17","","Water Mains Replacement","Road Closure","1 Month"],["Bank Road, Connahs Quay","08\/08\/17 - 03\/11\/17","","Water Mains Renewal","Road Closure","13 Weeks"],["Denbigh Road, Mold","19\/10\/17-21\/10\/17","A541","BT Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 Days"],["Parc Hendy, Mold","17\/10\/17-24\/10\/17","","Remedial Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 week"],["High Street, Connahs Quay","30\/05\/17 - 30\/11\/17","B5129","Renewal of water mains","Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way","6 Months"],["Groesffrordd Farm Crossroads","23\/10\/17-24\/10\/17","","Reinstatement works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 way","3 days"],["Gladstone Street, Queensferry","29\/08\/17 - 01\/12\/17","","Water Mains Renewal","Road Closure","14 Weeks"],["Daleside, Buckley","12\/10\/17-27\/10\/17","","Gas Mains Replacement","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","16 Days"],["Rock Road, Connahs Quay","13\/09\/17 - 27\/10\/17","","Water Mains Renewal","Road Closure","7 Weeks"],["Old Chester Road, Holywell","18\/10\/17 - 20\/10\/17","","New Water Connection","Road Closure","3 Days"],["Denbigh Road, Mold","19\/10\/17 - 20\/10\/17 0930hrs - 1530hrs","A541","BT Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","2 days"],["Garthope Avenue, Connahs Quay","05\/10\/17 - 13\/11\/17","","Water Mains Renewal","Road Closure","6 Weeks"],["Dundas Street, Queensferry","29\/08\/17 - 01\/12\/17","","Water Mains Renewal","Road Closure","14 Weeks"],["Queen Street, Queensferry","29\/08\/17 - 30\/10\/17","","Water Mains Renewal","Road Closure","7 Weeks"],["Coast Road, Tan Lan","18\/10\/17-20\/10\/17","A548","BT Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 Days"],["Princes Street, Connahs Quay","14\/09\/17 - 10\/11\/17","","Water Mains Renewal","Road Closure","8 Weeks"],["Minera Road, Cymau","23\/10\/17 - 25\/10\/17","B5102","Water Maintance works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 Days"],["Llanasa Road, Gronant","25\/10\/17","","BT Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way","1 Day"],["Ffordd Pen Y Bryn, Nercwys","26\/10\/17","","Overhead cabling","Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way","1 Day"],["Nant Mawr Road, Buckley","23\/10\/17 - 25\/10\/17","","Overhead cabling","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 Days"],["Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay","16\/10\/17 - 25\/10\/17","","New Gas Connection","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","10 Days"],["Main Road, Caerwys","20\/10\/17","B5122","Formation of new entrance","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 Day"],["Main Road, Caerwys","23\/10\/17 - 25\/10\/17","B5122","Formation of new entrance","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 Days"],["London Road, Trelawynd","24\/10\/17 - 26\/10\/17","A5151","BT Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 Days"],["Coast Road, Tan Lan","25\/10\/17 - 26\/10\/17","A548","Carriageway patching","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","2 Days"],["Greenfield Road, Greenfield","23\/10\/17 - 03\/11\/17","B5121","Carriageway resurfacing","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","2 Weeks"],["Smithy Lane, Ewloe Green","25\/10\/17 - 27\/10\/17","","Overhead cabling","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 days"],["Main Road, Higher Kinnerton","20\/10\/17 - 27\/10\/17","","Repairs to electric cable","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 