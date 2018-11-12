Oakenholt business site could be turned in 16 homes

A business site could be turned into 16 houses if new plans are given the go ahead.

An application has been entered which would transform land around the former Pandy Garage in Oakenholt, near Flint.

It would see several existing business properties knocked down to make way for the residential development.

The site, which has a long industrial history having been home to a mill since Medieval times, went up for auction at a guide price of between £450,000 to £550,000 last year.

Outline permission was previously granted for 17 houses on the land.

In a planning statement, the developers said:

“The outline application proposes the replacement of the existing commercial premises, which includes Delyn Windows, second hand car sales together with other storage buildings, with housing which would fit in the lower to middle sector of the housing market. “The existing premises, with the exception of Delyn Windows, are in need of considerable refurbishment which is beyond the resources of the landlord. “It is recognised that the site is within a designated flood risk area. “A report concludes that, with a minimum number of adjustments to foundation slab levels in one area, the site could be safely developed free from the risk of flooding. “The application proposes a mix of two storey properties together with amenity space and car parking.”

A consultation period will run until December 7 to allow people to comment on the plans.

Flintshire Council is aiming to make a decision on the proposals by December 18.

The application can be viewed here: Planning/Home/Details?refno=054077

By Liam Randall – BBC Local Democracy Reporter.