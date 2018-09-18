Nurses, midwives and NHS staff across Wales accept three year pay deal

Nurses, midwives and other NHS staff across Wales have accepted a pay deal over the next three years.

The Welsh Government says the new pay deal “matches, and in some areas goes beyond the pay deal for England.”

As part of the deal pay bands will be restructured to include higher starting pay, removal of overlapping pay points and shorter pay scales.

The deal secures basic pay awards for the next three years to staff who are at the top of their bands – in cumulative 6.5% in three years.

The Health Secretary said:

“Our NHS staff do a fantastic job delivering world-class care under immense pressure and scrutiny. They work incredibly hard, always putting patients first and keeping them safe, while delivering the best care possible. I’m pleased that today we are able to reward this dedication with a new pay deal that gives parity with their counterparts in England, and goes beyond it in some areas that will benefit the Welsh NHS.”

Health trade unions in Wales unanimously accepted pay proposals following a month-long consultation with Royal College of Nursing Welsh members and comes on the back of the RCN’s successful “Scrap the Cap” campaign.

Tina Donnelly, RCN Wales Director, said:

“It has been a very busy time, seeking to inform members of the pay deal on offer. Our activists, representatives, pay champions and staff have travelled throughout Wales to ensure that nursing staff who work in the NHS have had the opportunity to explore the pay deal before they voted. Our members have spoken – they have accepted the pay offer. The deal doesn’t mean the fight for fair pay is over and we will need the continued support of members to make sure all of our members receive the pay rise they deserve in the future, wherever they are in the UK.”

The agreement includes a continuing commitment to look at the annual Living Wage Foundation recommendations so that NHS pay scales remain fair in the future.

It also provides better payments during sickness absence than in England, as part of a commitment to improve the health, wellbeing and attendance of NHS staff in Wales.

Trade unions and employers will also work together to support individuals if they face a diagnosis of a terminal illness, including support for the TUC “Dying to Work” campaign.

The Health Secretary has said work will begin to make sure staff see the benefits in their pay packets before Christmas.