Nurse living with cancer completes sponsored head shave in aid of hospice who supported bereaved friend

A nurse who is fighting cancer has carried out a sponsored head shave in aid of the hospice who supported a bereaved friend.

Mother of two Jeannie Edwards, who is currently studying a second masters in obesity and weight management, completed the head shave on Saturday 5 September at Avatar Fitness, Mold – who are also making Nightingale House Hospice their chosen charity this year.

Jeannie was diagnosed with breast cancer in June and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“I am an only child and fortunate I still have my parents alive, but at times this has made me feel so sad for people that have to do this when they also have roles and responsibilities,” said Jeannie.





“If I don’t have the energy to get off the couch I don’t have to.

“I can only imagine how it feels for someone who must get up and attend to children, who must carry on in a difficult or unsupportive relationship and those who must go to work to make ends meet.

“This has been the driving force for me to help, I cry for them, not me.

“At times I feel guilty that I have all this support yet still moan about side effects. I have an amazing network of friends within the keto community and Registered Health Professionals.”

Jeannie decided to carry out the head shave in aid of her friend, who “received unbelievable therapy after the death of her wife” from Nightingale House Hospice.

She added: “It was undoubtedly the after support that got her through and without Nightingale House, I doubt she would have fought to return to be a nurse herself.

“The hospice saved my friend and gave her the courage, value and worth to carry on when everyone else had gone home back to their lives.

She added: “I am a person who grabs things and gets things done. It’s my way of coping. I say if it’s going to happen let’s just get on with it.

“Of course I’m sad, but this is a chance to fight for my life. My parents, my girls and my husband feel helpless. The day I got my news I know some mum, dad, nana, or daughter got the news that they were palliative and didn’t get the choice to fight. Our friend got this version last year. I feel I got the better option.

Bethan Scott, challenge events co-ordinator at the hospice said: “Jeannie`s story has really touched us here at the hospice.

“All she wants to do is to try and turn her situation into something positive by raising much needed funds for us. Jeannie wanted to take charge and feel in control and wants her family to see a positive aspect to her journey.

“She is such an inspiration and already thinking about pursuing a volunteering role when she is feeling better.

“Jeannie also wanted to pass on her thanks to friends Marie, Peggy, Marjorie, Marnial and to her PT instructor Keion Painter who supports her with lifting weights. She says that he has the patience of a saint and has no idea how precious their half hour session is – adding ’I talk and he listens’.

“Thank you, Jeannie, from all of us at Nightingale House, Wrexham.”

People wanting to support Jeannie can do so by donating through her JustGiving page.