The number of reported sex crimes in North Wales has risen by 148% in last five year

The ONS attribute the rise in reported sex crimes to better recording practices and processes by police forces and an increase in the willingness of victims to come forward and report sexual offences, many of which are non-recent offences.

Although the reporting of sexual offences rose by 38.2%, this is a reflection of the increasing confidence of victims to report such crimes to the police.

We have significantly increased specialist resources to deal with these types of crime and provide on-going care and support to victims.

This approach is working, with more people than ever willing to come forward in the knowledge that North Wales Police will investigate, will treat victims sensitively and will offer them support throughout the process.

We have increased resources in our Amethyst team, which investigates rape offences and invested in our Onyx team which coordinates investigations into child sexual exploitation.

We have also expanded our capacity to investigate offences online.

We are putting continued emphasis on investigating all forms of domestic abuse so that we increase the trust and confidence of victims to come forward and we work closely with partner agencies to provide victims with support.