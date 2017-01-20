The number of reported sex crimes in North Wales has risen by 148% in last five year

The number of sex crimes reported to police in north Wales has risen by a staggering 148% in the last five years.
Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 1694 sex related crimes were reported to North Wales Police in the 12 months to September 2016, over a thousand more than the equivalent period in 2012.
The region saw another huge spike in the number of sex offences reported to police in 2016, up by 38.2% on the previous year and the greatest increase in the whole of the UK.
- Reported Sex Crimes
The ONS attribute the rise in reported sex crimes to better recording practices and processes by police forces and an increase in the willingness of victims to come forward and report sexual offences, many of which are non-recent offences.
North Wales Police Detective Chief Superintendent Wayne Jones said;
Although the reporting of sexual offences rose by 38.2%, this is a reflection of the increasing confidence of victims to report such crimes to the police.
We have significantly increased specialist resources to deal with these types of crime and provide on-going care and support to victims.
This approach is working, with more people than ever willing to come forward in the knowledge that North Wales Police will investigate, will treat victims sensitively and will offer them support throughout the process.
We have increased resources in our Amethyst team, which investigates rape offences and invested in our Onyx team which coordinates investigations into child sexual exploitation.
We have also expanded our capacity to investigate offences online.
We are putting continued emphasis on investigating all forms of domestic abuse so that we increase the trust and confidence of victims to come forward and we work closely with partner agencies to provide victims with support.
2016 Crime Figures
Overall crime increased by 7.8% in the 12 months to September 2016 however, the rise in north Wales is below the 8.8 % England and Wales average.
Along with sexual offences the region saw a big increase in the number of crimes categorised as ‘violence without injury’ up 31.9% – public order offences rose by +25.5%
The good news; drug offences fell by 19.4% for the same period, reported bicycle theft fell by 19.3% and non domestic burglary dropped by 16.5%.
Detective Chief Superintendent Wayne Jones said;
I am pleased to see that drug offences have fallen by 19.4%, burglaries of non-domestic properties, such as sheds and garages by 16.5%, while there have also been decreases in theft offences of 2.4%, household burglaries by 1.3%, bicycle theft by19.3% and vehicle crime by 6.3%.
Residents can be reassured that North Wales remains one of the safest places to live.
The risk of being a victim of household crime is the second lowest in England and Wales, while the risk of crime against the person is 2.3% or the third lowest in England and Wales.
We are committed to doing everything we can to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.
Our excellent relationship with local people, which is significantly helped through our Safer Neighbourhood Policing teams, means that people are more willing to pass information to us to help us bring offenders to justice.