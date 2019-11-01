Number of drink and drug drive arrests made by the Roads Policing Unit in Flintshire over recent days.

A number of drink and drug drive arrests have been made in Flintshire over recent days police have said.

A 35-year-old man tested positive for cannabis after being stopped in Ewloe yesterday morning. He was arrested, taken to custody and has since been released pending the results of further tests.

Other drink and drug drive arrests have been made this week in Shotton, Caerwys and Broughton.

Officers preparing for the upcoming Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive campaign are reminding drivers they will continue to crack down on those caught driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs ahead of the festive period.

Temporary Sergeant Darren Newby of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Despite our repeated warnings regarding the dangers of drink and drug driving, people are still choosing to risk their own lives and the lives of other road users by taking to the roads whilst under the influence.

Our Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign will soon be underway where we will continue in our efforts to change driver behaviour in order to make our roads safer.

We do act on information given to us and urge anybody who may have information about individuals driving whilst under the influence to contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

People need to realise the consequences of their actions. A drink or drug driving conviction can be devastating, with significant criminal, personal, financial, social and employment consequences.

Driving with excess alcohol or under the influence of drugs is not just a criminal offence but also completely unacceptable which puts lives at risk. We will continue to target those breaking the law as part of daily policing.

Please heed the warning.”

If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please contact North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency always dial 999.