Number of collisions on A494 and A55 have caused long delays

Traffic is building up through Deeside and further into North Wales following a number of road traffic collisions.

Traffic cameras show images of long queues as visitors head to the coastal areas.

There is heavy traffic on the A494 at Queensferry, following a crash, one lane was reported to be blocked it has since reopened.

❗️Warning ❗️#A494 Queensferry Westbound.

Please be aware we are currently dealing with a collision. Traffic officers and police on route. Congestion in the area please remain patient . — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) August 15, 2020

Another collision has happened on the A55 near Northrop, that is causing tailbacks to the A494.

Latest traffic report states:

‘One lane closed and queueing traffic for six miles due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J33A (Northop Hall West) and J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Congestion to Ewloe. Travel time is around 20 minute.’

A third crash has happened at Junction 24 near Abergele.

The road is partially blocked and there queueing traffic for three miles due to the accident, tailbacks from J24A Primrose Hill (St George / Bodelwyddan) to J24 A547 Rhuddlan Road (Abergele).