A number of jobs set to go at Deeside packaging plant as parent company looks to downsize

A number of staff at a packaging plant on Deeside Industrial Estate are facing redundancy after the Austrian owners announced plans to downsize the business

Mondi Group said it is consulting with trade unions and employee representatives at its Deeside site.

The company has three sites in the UK, Scunthorpe, Nelson and Deeside, 60 jobs are reported to be going in Scunthorpe and 20 more across the two remaining sites.

A Mondi spokesperson told Deeside.com;

The changes are designed to streamline operations, further improving productivity and customer service, All employees will be treated fairly throughout the process, with appropriate support and assistance being provided.

Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, Carl Sargeant, said:

It’s always a blow to hear of potential job losses in the constituency. In this instance if Mondi are talking about 20 redundancies across two sites, I hope that any redundancies there may be at the Deeside plant will be fulfilled with voluntary redundancies. The company has pledged to treat employees fairly throughout the process and offer assistance and I hope this will be the case. I will be writing to Cabinet Secretary for Economy Ken Skates to ask what support the Welsh Government can offer to any constituents who may be adversely affected by Mondi’s restructuring.

Mondi bought the Excelsior Technologies site in Deeside from Yorkshire based private equity investor Enact in February

Enact, which counts former Leeds United and Manchester City footballer as a client made a nine-fold return on the sale of the three UK sites which includes the Deeside Industrial Park packaging business, the deal was reported to be worth £32.9m

Mondi has operations in more than 30 countries, it makes and sells consumer packaging and paper products.

In 2009 the Welsh Assembly Government granted £1m to Excelsior in support to create 200 jobs at the site.