Northop Silver Band set for ‘Band Cymru 2018’ title battle this Sunday

Northop Silver Band will go into battle with three other bands on Sunday for the title of ‘Band Cymru 2018’ in a live final Swansea University.

Northop Silver Band, The Cory Band, Brass Beaumaris and BTM Band will fight it out for the top prize of £8,000.

In addition, for the first time this year there is a £2,000 prize up for grabs for the best stage presentation of a single piece, and recognition is also given to the best soloist.

The final will be shown live on S4C on Sunday 22 April at 7.00, and is hosted at a new venue for the competition – Swansea University’s Great Hall. Elin Llwyd and Trystan Ellis-Morris will present.

The finalists were disclosed at the end of the fourth semi-final of the competition shown on S4C on Sunday, 15 April.

12 bands from all over Wales have been competing for a place in the final during a series of semi-final rounds that took place at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

Four bands have also been selected for the youth competition, Band Ieuenctid Cymru, to be held at Swansea University and broadcast live on S4C on Saturday, 21 April.

Band Jazz Tryfan, Cardiff and Vale Music Service Jazz Orchestra, Torfaen Youth Big Band and the Greater Gwent Youth Brass Band will compete for the youth title and the prize of £1,000.

Band Cymru has returned this year following the success of the competitions held in 2014 and 2016 and the event goes from strength to strength.

Wyn Davies, one of competition judges, said;

“Have you heard the secret? You can see four of the world’s best bands performing together on one night. All of them from Wales! We’ve seen Wales punch about its weight with brass instruments, and perhaps that’s been a bit of a secret until now, but following the Band Cymru 2018 final, it will be a secret no more!”

Swansea University is looking forward to hosting the competition for the first time, says Senior Vice-Chancellor, Professor Iwan Davies;

“Swansea University is very pleased to welcome the Final of Band Cymru to the Great Hall for the first time. The hall was opened over two years ago, and a number of prestigious events have already been able to take advantage of the facilities. We would like to wish everyone competing well and hope that they will enjoy performing in the grandeur of the Great Hall.”

Ffeinal Band Cymru 2018 will be broadcast live on S4C – Sunday 22 April at 7.00pm

Saturday, 21 April at 7.30, S4C broadcasts the climax of the youth competition Band Ieuenctid Cymru 2018.