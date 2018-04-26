Northbound M53 closed near Ellesmere Port due to serious accident

Update: M53 N/B remains closed as police carry out investigation work a diversion is in place:

The diversion route for this closure is the HOLLOW DIAMOND which takes you via the A5117 & A550 to J5, M53 pic.twitter.com/qBfd8UZjjX — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) April 26, 2018

Previous report:

Police are asking motorists to avoid the Northbound M53 at Ellesmere Port due to a serious accident.

The accident took place just before 6.30am past the turning for the Cheshire Oaks.

M53 NB J10 to J8 currently closed due to an RTC, these will also impact the roundabout at J10. Closure likely to be in place beyond the morning rush hour whilst emergency services deal. @cheshirepolice @PoliceEport pic.twitter.com/ogXJrbl7CU — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) April 26, 2018

The Northbound carriageway is closed between J10 Little Stanney and J9 Ellesmere Port, due to a single vehicle accident, it’s reported a vehicle has has left the carriageway.

Police closed the motorway at 6.30am, there is queueing traffic to J11 and the M56 .

The closure expected to remain in place for some time while emergency services attend.

Drivers heading for the M53 Northbound via the A550 Welsh Road are not affected.

Latest traffic reports says:

M53 Northbound closed queueing traffic, delays due to accident, a car involved between J10 A5117 (Little Stanney) and J9 A5032 (Ellesmere Port), congestion on M53 to J11 M56.

Road closure put in place around 06:30 due to the car involved having left the carriageway.

Closure expected to remain in beyond the morning peak while emergency services attend.

Police investigation unit is also on route.

Diversion: Traffic should follow the hollow triangle symbol. Exiting the M53 at J10 take the A5117 Westbound. Take the A540 North to the Two Mills traffic lights.

Taking the A550 Welsh Road North towards Hooton rejoining the M53 at J5

