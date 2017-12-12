North West based construction firm wins £1.78m to build Flintshire crematorium

Skelmersdale based Construction Partnership UK (CPUK) has won the contract to build a crematorium near Connah’s Quay

The £1.78 million project on land close to Kelsterton Lane and Oakenholt Lane has been awarded by Oxfordshire-based private crematoria operators Memoria.

Flintshire ‘Memorial Park and Crematorium’ is the first in the county and is expected to reduce waiting times for local people currently traveling to facilities in Chester, Denbighshire, Wrexham or Colwyn Bay.

The controversial plans were initially rejected by Flintshire council over road safety concerns and the visual impact of the building, it was later given the go ahead in Auguest 2016 following a public inquiry.

Architect Richard Vest of Ipswich, an experienced crematorium designer, has proposed a single storey steel framed structure incorporating a 95 seat chapel, crematorium area, storage rooms and all the landscaping.

CPUK will be on site for 40 weeks with the expected completion date around mid 2018.

Steve Burke, managing director of CPUK, said:

“This scheme provides another great example of our group businesses working together to bring innovation and savings to our customers.

Our in-house remediation division has created a very cost effective earthworks solution before we start the main construction work which, in addition to the crematorium itself, will include new access roadways, car parks, formal ponds and ornamental fountains, memorial gardens and extensive soft landscaping.”

The project has been welcomed by Flintshire Council member Ian Dunbar who has said:

“We have been waiting quite a while for this.

People have had to wait for weeks with their loved ones who have died because of the waiting lists in Chester and Pentrebychan.

I think the good thing is we will definitely have a crematorium in the county and it is on the doorstep for the people of Flintshire.”