North Wales street dealers targeted in police crackdown

Police across north Wales have launched an operation to disrupt and dismantle the supply of illegal drugs being peddled on the region’s streets.

The crackdown on street dealers was launched today which saw North Wales Police executed Misuse of Drugs Act search warrants and carry out a number of ‘street searches’ across the region.

Number of warrants executed and several people arrested across Eastern area today in response to information from the public #YousaidWedid — DCI Neil Harrison (@NWPNHarrison) December 22, 2016

Today’s action was undertaken as part of ‘Operation Viper’ which specifically targets those concerned in ‘street dealing’ of controlled drugs and the associated violence it inevitably brings with it.

These few individuals are ‘pedalling’ the most harm on our streets and our intention is to make it clear their offending will not be tolerated Supt Mark Pierce

Under the umbrella of Operation Scorpion, NWP’s continued fight against serious and organised crime in the region, Operation Viper was specifically set up to address concerns raised by a number of communities where ‘street dealing’ was taking place.

Supt Mark Pierce who is leading the force-wide campaign said;

“As a result of concerns raised at recent public meetings and in other forums, both plain clothes and uniformed officers will focus on suspected street dealers and deal with offenders in a positive and robust way.

“Today’s action is just the start. It is vitally important we listen to concerns from our local communities and where necessary take proportionate and positive action. ‘You Said – We Did’. It’s also vital that we continue to work with and listen to our communities so together we can achieve our vision of a ‘Safer North Wales’.”

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated. However, we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence. I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

“Information can be passed to Police in several ways, from either speaking to your local Police Officer or PCSO, contacting the control room direct via the new web live chat or phoning 101 or messaging via Facebook or Twitter.

You can also pass information anonymously onto Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.