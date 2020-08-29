North Wales Police warns illegal rave organisers could be fined £10,000 ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

North Wales Police has warned organisers of illegal raves they could be fined £10,000 ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The force said officers would be patrolling known problem areas over the next few days following intelligence about unlicensed music events being arranged.

The Welsh Government has recently moved to give the police greater powers to prevent illegal raves taking place in Wales, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Ministers are amending Covid-19 regulations to prohibit the organising of an unlicensed music event of more than 30 people.





These are events that are not licensed or otherwise authorised under the Licensing Act 2003.

@NWP_CentralSupt Jason Devonport will be on @BBCWalesToday this evening, talking about #OperationBlueForrest which targets illegal raves over the Bank Holiday weekend.#UME #StopAndThink 📺BBC 1 Wales

⏰ 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/dfonq4VFzF — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) August 28, 2020

A breach of this prohibition will be an offence punishable by conviction and an unlimited fine or, as an alternative to conviction, by a fixed penalty set at £10,000.