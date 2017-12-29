North Wales Police Sergeant from Connah’s Quay awarded MBE in Queen’s New Year Honours

A North Wales Police Sergeant from Connah’s Quay has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Sergeant Scott Gallagher receives the MBE for services to policing and the National Police Air Service.

Scott, 49, lives with his family in Connah’s Quay. He joined North Wales Police in 1992 and has held the rank of Sergeant since 2000.

Stationed in the eastern and central parts of the force, Scott spent a significant part of his service as a community sergeant in Flint until 2008 when he joined the North Wales Police Air Operations Unit.

Whilst at Rhuddlan he managed the air base, providing support to the communities of North Wales.

In 2012 Scott managed the transition of the North Wales Unit into the national collaboration of all police air support in England and Wales known as ‘The National Police Air Service’ (NPAS).

Scott works as part of a team of people delivering change within NPAS predominantly focusing upon aircraft modification, fleet standardisation and replacement.

Significantly the refurbishment of 7 aircraft with improved mission equipment, fixed-wing aircraft and replacement aircraft communication system (Emergency Services Network).

Scott has been involved in numerous community-based activities and until 2016 the vice chair of school governors at Connah’s Quay High School.

On being told, Scott said: “I am very honoured to receive this award which although is bestowed upon me, it represents a lot of work and effort of many. I am a proud member of a wider police family all of whom are skilled professionals’ working to make communities safer. It means an awful lot to me and my family.”

North Wales Detective Constable Tim Bird has also been awarded an MBE

Tim, who lives with his family in the Conwy Valley, has been a North Wales Police officer since 2001 and is also a team leader for the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation. (OVMRO)

Following the announcement, North Wales Police Chief Constable Mark Polin said: “I would like to congratulate both Tim and Scott on being given this well-deserved award. It is a real pleasure to see their hard work, professionalism and dedication being recognised in this way. I know I speak on behalf of all the chief officers when I say that I am proud of their achievements.”