North Wales Police would like to talk to these people ‘Caught on Camera’ in Deeside Latest batch of CCTV pictures published feature images from Ewloe and Queensferry

August 18th, 2017 News, Police

North Wales Police would like to talk to these people ‘Caught on Camera’ in Deeside Latest batch of CCTV pictures published feature images from Ewloe and Queensferry

North Wales Police are asking for help in identifying these four men captured on CCTV in the Deeside area.

The police regularly release images from the many CCTV cameras fitted in shops, pubs and other public places in a bid to find people who may have been involved in incidents the police are investigating.

RC17103261 – Ewloe

The identities of these persons are sought to assist with an investigation at St Davids Ewloe on the 10/07/2017.

 

If you know who he is click the button below to contact police.

Click to Report

RC17079867 – Queensferry

The identity of this male is sought to assist with an investigation at Charlies Store, Queensferry on 0//06/2017

If you know who he is click the button below to contact police.

Click to Report
North Wales Police would like to talk to these people ‘Caught on Camera’ in Deeside Latest batch of CCTV pictures published feature images from Ewloe and Queensferry">

Latest News

© Deeside.com