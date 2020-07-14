North Wales Police granted first Stalking Protection Order

North Wales Police has recently been granted its’ first Stalking Prevention Order (SPO), following the introduction of legislation in January of this year.

The order was granted against a man from the Denbighshire area, and will last for 3 years; he had followed his victims, spied on them and sought them out.

SPO’s allow early police intervention, in some circumstances pre-conviction to address stalking behaviours before they escalate and cause more serious harm to the victim.

Strategic Domestic Abuse Officer PC Mike Taggart who was closely involved in the application for the order said: “These orders are an effective way of managing an alleged suspect – they are not an alternative to prosecution, but they do help in providing victims with long term safeguarding.





People may not know that they are being stalked, but we want to highlight that stalkers are fixated and obsessed with their victims – when this pattern emerges, they are unfortunately subjected to these unwanted and repeated behaviours, which can have a big impact on their life and well-being.”

“The victims who have the first order in place in North Wales have gone through this for a number of years, and have since expressed their gratitude at the order being imposed, and shared their relief in that they have protection that will prevent them being further victimised.”

Supt Gareth Evans, head of the force’s Protection of Vulnerable People Unit (PVPU) said: “Stalking or Harassment investigations can be complex, requiring a full investigation of the history of incidents to identify patterns of behaviour.

‘Stalking Prevention Orders will now form a vital part of our safeguarding processes, whereby any suspect who breaches an order can face imprisonment of up to five years. This is irrespective of whether or not they are subsequently prosecuted for a stalking offence.”

If you are concerned that you may be a victim of stalking, contact police.

Non-Emergency: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or call us on 101

Emergency: Please dial 999

Other ways to access help:

National Stalking Helpline: 0808 802 0300 or www.suzylamplugh.org

Paladin National Stalking Advocacy Service – Paladin is a trauma-informed service established to assist high risk victims of stalking in England and Wales. 020 3866 4107.

Cyber Stalking – www.getsafeonline.org

Action against Stalking – support@actionagainststalking.org