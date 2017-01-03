North Wales Police extend search to Europe for man wanted on child sex offences

Police hunting a 37-year-old man from North Wales who is wanted in connection with child sex offences have extended their search to mainland Europe.

David Daniel Hayes a former Bangor City press officer, failed to appear at Mold Crown Court in December he is charged with raping a child.

Hayes from Anglesey David absconded in November 2015 he first appeared in court, police issued a warrant for his arrest.

All forces throughout the United Kingdom have been notified of the outstanding warrant on Hayes, but despite extensive enquiries he has not been located.

Police believe he has travelled to the continent and have alerted agencies across Europe in an effort to find Hayes.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Williams, North Wales Police said,

“We believe that Mr Hayes may well have travelled onto the continent after he absconded from court last year and much work continues in efforts to trace his current whereabouts.

We are working with colleagues in the National Crime Agency along with other law enforcement bodies, home and abroad, to locate him and facilitate his arrest.

It is vital that we trace Mr Hayes and anyone with information as regards his location is requested to contact North Wales.”

Contact North Wales Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.