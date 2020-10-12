Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th Oct 2020

North Wales police commissioner criticises neighbouring force’s ‘sad’ tweet about cannabis plant seizure

The North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner has described a tweet by a neighbouring force about the seizure of a small number of cannabis plants as “sad”.

Officers from Cheshire Police based in Alsager posted a picture on Twitter of two relatively small plants, which were taken from an address in the area yesterday following a tip off from members of the public.

Plaid Cymru’s Arfon Jones, who is standing for re-election next year, responded by appearing to suggest it was not a good use of police time.

He said: “What a sad tweet when there is plenty of safeguarding of vulnerable people to do out there.”


It’s worth noting that Mr Jones, a former police inspector from Wrexham, was not the only person to react negatively.

At the last count the policing team’s post had attracted almost 3,000 replies – most of them negative.

The commissioner is well known for his views on drug regulation.

He has previously called for cannabis to be be legally controlled in the same way as alcohol and tobacco, allowing people to grow a limited amount of it for their own personal use.

He has also called for assurances that people using cannabis for medicinal purposes will not be prosecuted.

Cheshire Police has not commented on the criticism of the tweet at the time of writing.



