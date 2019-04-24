North Wales Police appoints its first female Assistant Chief Constable

North Wales Police has appointed Sacha Hatchett as its new Assistant Chief Constable in charge of crime and operations.

Sacha, who has been Temporary Assistant Chief Constable at the Cheshire Constabulary, will be returning to North Wales as its first female ACC.

She said: “I am immensely proud to be the first female chief officer in North Wales. I’m looking forward to working with the new chief officer team and to reconnect with partners across the area.

North Wales is an outstanding force, made up of excellent people who work together to keep our communities safe and I am really excited to be coming back to take on the opportunities and challenges.”

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: “I am delighted to welcome Sacha back to North Wales. Sacha is well known to the force and our partners and will bring the experience, local knowledge and commitment we need as we continue with our drive to make North Wales the safest place in the UK.”

Sacha had been Temporary ACC at Cheshire since December 2017. Before that her 21 years service was at North Wales Police.

She previously worked as Chief Superintendent for local policing and had overall responsibility for delivering response policing, neighbourhood policing and investigations.

Sacha, who is a single mum to two primary school aged children, was educated at Sir Richard Gwyn High School, Flint, before studying International Relations and Politics at Staffordshire University and going on to complete a Masters in Evidence Based Police Executive Studies at Cambridge University.