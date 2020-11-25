North Wales MS says sports clubs are key component in residents’ mental and physical wellbeing

A North Wales MS says sports clubs are a key component in helping people deal with their mental and physical wellbeing.

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru’s North Wales MS made his comments during a visit to Buckley Boxing Club, where 300 locals of all ages and abilities currently train.

The club is run by volunteers such as Mark Field and Jim Williams, both of whom have experience of mental health issues.

They are convinced the club is delivering support for those struggling with their mental health, whether they be young people or former soldiers suffering PTSD.





Mark Field said: “In this club we develop people – we don’t push them to do anything they don’t want to do.

“It’s a family, not just a boxing club, and we’re looking to expand our provision from five nights a week and Sunday mornings to a daytime too.”

The club has been at its present site, Drury Industrial Estate, for the past 10 years with the goal to ensure a long-term future there.

Llyr Gruffydd said: “In the short time I was there, we saw women enjoy a training session, followed by youngsters working out and there were young men training upstairs as well – it’s a very friendly and well-managed operation with a clear goal.

“I’ve never had any doubt that sports of all kind help people’s wellbeing beyond just the physical.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the whole issue of mental health into sharper relief and a sports club such as this offers a positive option for many who may be suffering isolation and anxiety that has been made worse due to the lockdown.”

The MS also said he supported the club’s plans for the future.

He added: “This club is being run on a shoestring by dedicated volunteers – it needs security so that it can expand services and have a guarantee for the future.

“That’s why I’ve written to Flintshire Council urging them to provide that security going forward and also any support for this and similar clubs, which really make a difference to people’s everyday lives.”

Also present was Plaid Cymru’s Buckley representative Jack Morris.

He said: “It was great to see such a positive atmosphere at the club, which caters for such a wide range of local people.

“It’s really making a difference and it was good to meet Mark, Jim, Katrina, Wes and all the volunteers who help out at the club and make it such a success.

“This is a valuable, if under-valued, service to our community so I’m very pleased that Llyr is backing the club and hope that Flintshire Council will respond positively to our call for more support.”