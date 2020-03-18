North Wales Health Board calls on former medics to join Covid-19 fight as demand on nursing staff peaks

North Wales health bosses are calling on former nurses and medics to join front line staff in the fight against coronavirus.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is offering former employees – who have recently left – the opportunity return and take-up bank work contracts.

Hospitals are quickly reaching capacity and the high demand is set to peak over the next few weeks putting a huge strain on medical teams.

Leavers and retirees are being called upon to help relieve pressure on an NHS workforce that is expected to be overwhelmed by the growing public health crises.

New emergency laws are to be introduced to the House of Commons this week which will make it easier for potentially highly skilled health and care staff who have retired to return to the frontline of the NHS.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said:

“In light of the current Coronavirus situation, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is experiencing very high demand on services over the coming weeks, which is also putting additional pressure on our teams.

We expect there will be additional staffing required during this period so we are offering the opportunity for our former employees who have recently left the Health Board to take-up bank work contracts.

For any former BCUHC employee we aim to make this application as simple as possible so you can start work as soon as practicable.

Whilst the list of opportunities will change over the coming weeks we expect there to be roles across the three acute hospital sites (Wrexham Maelor Hospital, Glan Clwyd Hospital, Ysbyty Gwynedd) and local community services.

This applies for both registered and non-registered roles, but we also expect to have opportunities across other staff groups.”

If you would like to express an interest in joining the BCUHB bank in the coming weeks can you contact the Bank team on BCU.TemporaryStaffingAdmin@wales.nhs.uk

In this email can you include in the subject line ‘re-joining bank’ and include in the email any preferences of hours and departments you would like to work, stating your relevant experience for these areas. More details here: https://www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/vacancy/916009178