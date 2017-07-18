North Wales’ gets its first 5-star hotel – Palé Hall, near Bala

As the tourism industry gears up for the summer holidays, Economy Secretary, Ken Skates visited Palé Hall, near Bala, to congratulate them on their recent achievements in becoming north Wales’ first 5-star hotel and being awarded the coveted Visit Wales Gold Award.

During a recent grading visit, the 5 star hotel – one of three in Wales – achieved an overall score of 98%.

In addition, they have also been awarded the Gold Award – which rewards extremely high standards of accommodation.

Owned by Alan and Angela Harper, who lovingly restored the historic building to its former glory, Palé Hall opened in September 2016.

One of the UK’s most talented and well-known chefs Michael Caines, lends his invaluable guidance for the food and beverage at the hotel which is overseen by Head Chef Gareth Stevenson.

Dishes focus on local ingredients surrounding the hotel, including meat sourced from within Gwynedd and Denbighshire and Llandderfel honey.