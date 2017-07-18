North Wales’ gets its first 5-star hotel – Palé Hall, near Bala

As the tourism industry gears up for the summer holidays, Economy Secretary, Ken Skates visited Palé Hall, near Bala, to congratulate them on their recent achievements in becoming north Wales’ first 5-star hotel and being awarded the coveted Visit Wales Gold Award.
During a recent grading visit, the 5 star hotel – one of three in Wales – achieved an overall score of 98%.
In addition, they have also been awarded the Gold Award – which rewards extremely high standards of accommodation.
Owned by Alan and Angela Harper, who lovingly restored the historic building to its former glory, Palé Hall opened in September 2016.
One of the UK’s most talented and well-known chefs Michael Caines, lends his invaluable guidance for the food and beverage at the hotel which is overseen by Head Chef Gareth Stevenson.
Dishes focus on local ingredients surrounding the hotel, including meat sourced from within Gwynedd and Denbighshire and Llandderfel honey.
Economy Secretary, said:
I was delighted to visit Palé Hall and to be able to present them with their Gold Award – and congratulate them on their efforts and achievements since opening last year.
Palé Hall is a reputation changing hotel which will attract to people to Wales.
Achieving a 5 star status and Gold Award is no mean feat, the aim of the Gold Award is to reward outstanding quality, exceptional comfort and hospitality in the serviced sector in Wales.
The gold award businesses exceed customer expectation and are first class products in all respects.
Businesses such as Pale Hall are making an exceptional contribution to the quality of the Welsh tourism product, I wish the owners every success for the future.
Tourism in Wales is in a strong position as we head into the main summer holiday season.
In a recent survey, 87% of respondents said they were feeling confident about the season ahead, with 33% of businesses saying that profitability is up so far this year, compared with 2016.
18% of businesses who have welcomed more visitors say that one of the reasons for the lift is that more British people are staying in the UK.
The overall volume of visits to Wales in 2016 increased by 15% compared with 2015 –building on growth on the last two years.
Speaking about the rating General Manager Pim Wolfs said:
We are extremely proud to have received this five star rating from Visit Wales.
As a hotel we are focused on providing the best experience for our guests while championing welsh produce, local employment and all that the welsh countryside has to offer.
The five star rating is a huge achievement and is wonderful that Visit Wales has given us this recognition.