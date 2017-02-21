North Wales Fire Sevice launch of new range of fire and rescue apprenticeship opportunities

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is extending the range of its apprenticeship opportunities.

The Service is committed to a series of Apprenticeship Programmes which are open to young people interested in becoming fire and rescue employees of the future.

The fire and rescue service is not just about firefighting – there are a wide variety of accredited apprenticeship programmes of varying length across a whole range of departments.

Chris Nott, Senior Training and Development Manager at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“These apprentices will learn how to play a vital role in the protection of our communities in North Wales, providing a whole range of support – including response and protection, delivering community safety programmes, ensuring businesses comply with fire safety regulations, helping to promote fire safety campaigns, as well as ensuring fire and rescue service vehicles are maintained correctly.

“This is the first time that we have extended our apprenticeship opportunities to such a wide range of departments and functions.

“Our training provides the apprentices with a range of practical and theoretical skills and enables them to play an important role with us, supported by coaching and mentoring as well as regular assessments.

“The programmes form an important part of our vision for the future as we plan ahead to prepare for future challenges and seek innovative solutions to enable us adapt to communities as they change around us.

“Modern apprenticeships form a key part of the national employment strategy and we are proud to be able to offer this support to young people.”

This year Apprenticeship Programmes will be available in the areas of firefighting, corporate communications, community safety, business fire safety, and vehicle maintenance.

Further information on vacancies is available on http://www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk/