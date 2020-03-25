North Wales Emergency Doctor: “We The NHS are here for you, but we need you to stay at home for us.”

A Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board emergency doctor has shared a crucial message on the need for all of us to follow social distancing measures introduced to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In a video posted on the health boards social media channels, Dr Saley Haahsan, an emergency medicine doctor at Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital in Bangor said she “cannot stress how important it is we all, absolutely every single one of us,” follow social social distancing guidelines.

Dr Haahsan says: “Let’s talk about social distancing, such an important issue, you need to stay at least two meters away from other people in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now more than ever, it’s incredibly crucial that we all stick to this rule.” she said

“It’s also really, really important, I cannot stress how important it is that we all, absolutely every single one of us, meet and you follow government guidelines on staying in, don’t go out, self isolating if you are within a vulnerable group or if you’ve been unwell.” Dr Haahsan said.

“Only go out if you absolutely have to for essential items, if it’s not essential, and you can live without it, don’t go out, it’s easy.

This is not forever, this is just for now and we need you to do this.”

“Remember, we The NHS are here for you, but we need you to stay at home for us.” She added.

What is social distancing?

Social distancing measures are steps you can take to reduce social interaction between people. This will help reduce the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

They are to:

Avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough Avoid non-essential use of public transport when possible Work from home, where possible. Your employer should support you to do this. Please refer to employer guidance for more information Avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces, noting that pubs, restaurants, leisure centres and similar venues are currently shut as infections spread easily in closed spaces where people gather together. Avoid gatherings with friends and family. Keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media Use telephone or online services to contact your GP or other essential services

Everyone should be trying to follow these measures as much as is practicable.

Government strongly advise you to follow the above measures as much as you can and to significantly limit your face-to-face interaction with friends and family if possible, particularly if you:

are over 70

have an underlying health condition

are pregnant

Stay at home: guidance for households with possible coronavirus (COVID-19) infection

Guidance on social distancing for everyone in Wales and protecting older people and vulnerable adults