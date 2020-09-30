North Wales’ Chief Constable outlines how his force will manage new local lockdown restrictions

North Wales’ Chief Constable has outlined how his force will manage new restrictions in the region.

Flintshire will go into a localised lockdown at 6pm on Thursday 1 October in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

The move follows a sharp increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Flintshire County Council area.

The new restrictions will also apply to everyone living in Denbighshire, Conwy and Wrexham





The new restrictions mean that:

-People will not be allowed to enter or leave the county in which they live (Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham) without a reasonable excuse such as travel for work or education;

-People will only be able to meet people they don’t live with outdoors for the time being.

-They will not be able to form, or be in, extended households (sometimes called a “bubble”).

The restrictions will be in addition to the rules that apply everywhere in Wales, including:

-All licensed premises must stop selling alcohol at 10pm.

-Everyone over 11 will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public areas – as is the case across Wales.

Delyn MP joined with other North Wales Conservative MP’s on a call with Carl Foulkes, Chief Constable of North Wales Police earlier today discuss policing plans for the region

Mr Roberts said police will be “re-running the 4 E’s” approach, which is:

Explain – help people understand the restrictions and what is possible

Engage – to be available and ensure people are able to access the assistance they need

Encourage – try to get as many people as possible to follow the new rules

Enforce – self-explanatory!

There will be increased visibility of policing in areas that they feel would be most in need of it, and will be looking into the same type of traffic stops that happened under the previous lockdown earlier in the year.” The Delyn MP said.

Mr Roberts said the key areas will be the night-time economy, “dealing with the inevitable calls from the public saying “my neighbour has 9 people in their house”, etc, and obviously dealing with enforcement of the travel restrictions.” He said.

“Further updates will come continually as time passes and problem areas come to the fore, but it’s important to focus on NWP working with the community, not against it.”

“Our police do an amazing job and are under extreme pressure to adapt and change in the current environment and I call on everyone to be co-operative and collaborative with the authorities. They don’t make the rules, they just have to enforce and educate about them.” Said the MP.

Under the current Coronavirus Regulations between Friday 27 March and Monday 21 September, in North Wales, police handed out 476 fixed penalty to those breaking the rules.