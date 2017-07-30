North Wales business leaders are invited on a private tour of Toyota’s Deeside factory.

Helen Watson, chair of IoD North Wales > Toyota Engine Plant Deeside

Members of the Institute of Directors (IoD) North Wales will be given access to Toyota’s plant for an exclusive look around the facility, which manufactures engines for Toyota vehicles.

The event, which also provides attendees with the opportunity to network, is on 21 September, from 10am to noon.

The Toyota plant has been operating since 1989, and is vital in the company’s production of engines for cars including the Toyota Avensis and Auris.

More than 500 people are employed to work on the site, which covers 115 acres of Deeside’s Industrial Park, one of the biggest active industrial sites in Europe.

The factory exports its engines and machine components to South Africa, Turkey, Brazil and Japan where further work is carried out on the popular car models.

Chair of IoD North Wales Helen Watson said: