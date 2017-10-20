North Wales animal centre is looking for foster carers to help animals in thier care

RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Centre is looking for volunteers to support animal welfare by becoming foster carers.

The centre, based in Upper Colwyn Bay, is seeking individuals who could offer suitable, temporary homes to any of their animals and – in particular – puppies and small breed dogs.

Bryn-Y-Maen rehomed 453 animals in 2016, and foster carers often play a vital role in the rehabilitation process for animals rescued from cruelty and neglect.

RSPCA foster carers provide support to many different animals – including those waiting to be rehomed, and case animals while legal proceedings take place. All fosterers are responsible for the welfare of the animal in their care.

Chris Butler, from the RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Centre, said:

“Foster carers do hugely important voluntary work for the RSPCA, providing temporary homes for the animals in our care.

We’re on the look-out for people who can offer short-term stays to puppies and small breed dogs, in what so many say is a hugely rewarding experience which is vital for our animal welfare work.

Foster carers played a hugely important role in helping us re-home 453 animals in 2016. We’re really hoping to add some new volunteers to our local group of fosterers.

Anyone interested is asked to fill out a perfect match form and send it to the Bryn-Y-Maen Centre.”

More information on fostering an animal via the RSPCA can be found online.