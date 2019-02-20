North East Wales photographers flying flag for region in wedding awards

Two leading local photographers from Wrexham and Flintshire have been shortlisted in the 2019 Welsh Wedding Awards.

Joe Bickerton and Stacey Oliver, who operate their own wedding photography businesses in the region go head to head with a handful of other national photographers tonight in Cardiff for the title of ‘best wedding photographer’.

The awards aim to celebrate the work and commitment of the Welsh wedding industry and recognise those who go above and beyond to make a couple’s special day the best experience it can possibly be.

The shortlisting comes about by way of previous testimonials from couples and venues that Joe and Stacey have both worked with – along with supporting evidence such as their individual 2018 portfolios and details of how they have each built their respective businesses up.

Although working separately, Joe and Stacey have known each other for several years and frequently cross-refer each other to couples when dates may have already be booked.

Speaking ahead of the awards this evening, Joe said; “It’s fantastic to have been shortlisted for the finals in Cardiff, coming off the back of a really inspiring 2018 after working with so many fun loving couples on their wedding day and at some of North Wales’ best venues.

“Reaching the final is a great feeling, but to receive the testimonials from couples that I’ve worked with is so rewarding.”

Sealand based Stacey added: “I am thrilled to have made the final of the welsh wedding awards in Cardiff . It feels such a privilege to have been nominated by amazing couples who’s weddings I’ve photographed in 2018”.

The Welsh Wedding Awards are hosted by Creative Oceanic, an events and marketing agency who are responsible for some of the most successful and well known events such as the Welsh Hospitality Awards and the Welsh Hair & Beauty Awards amongst others.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic said: “Our previous Welsh Wedding Awards have been a massive success and a great night for all those who are involved.

“We hope that the industry continues to grow and we are already excited about The Welsh Wedding Awards 2019.”

For more information on them you can check out Joe’s or Stacey’s websites: www.photographyjoebickerton.com & www.staceyoliverphotography.co.uk