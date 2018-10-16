Nomads stay top with a 3-1 victory over Cefn Druids.

Connah’s Quay welcomed Cefn Druids to the Deeside Stadium on Tuesday evening just three days after the Nomads hard fought IRN BRU cup win over Coleraine.

Nomads had a chance to stretch their lead over nearest rivals TNS who take on Llandudno Town at home on Wednesday.

But it was Druids who took the initiative with Nathan Peate putting the visitors ahead after seven minutes.

Druids had a great to go two up soon after as Dean Rittenberg won a penalty, but Nomads keeper John Danby – who was making his 100th appearance -made the save.

Within ten minutes of the second half starting Nomads had flipped the game around as both Bakare and Hughes scored make it 2-1.

Callum Morris rounded the evening off with a third from close range, the win extends Nomads lead at the top of the WPL to 5 points.