News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Nomads stay top with a 3-1 victory over Cefn Druids.

Published: Wednesday, Oct 17th, 2018
Share:

Connah’s Quay welcomed Cefn Druids to the Deeside Stadium on Tuesday evening just three days after the Nomads hard fought IRN BRU cup win over Coleraine.

Nomads had a chance to stretch their lead over nearest rivals TNS who take on Llandudno Town at home on Wednesday.

But it was Druids who took the initiative with Nathan Peate putting the visitors ahead after seven minutes.

Druids had a great to go two up soon after as Dean Rittenberg won a penalty, but Nomads keeper John Danby – who was making his 100th appearance -made the save.

Within ten minutes of the second half starting Nomads had flipped the game around as both Bakare and Hughes scored make it 2-1.

Callum Morris rounded the evening off with a third from close range, the win extends Nomads lead at the top of the WPL to 5 points.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire Council mistakenly destroys man’s BMW while he’s in hospital

Glyndŵr University lecturer celebrates Welsh Music Prize shortlisting

BBC’s ‘Eat Well for Less’ want families from Deeside

Councillors in Flintshire set to discuss whether to support another Brexit referendum

Man airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Saughall

Bin collections could move to once every three weeks in Flintshire as ‘dire’ budget consequences hit

Former North Wales children’s home resident jailed for abuse in the 1970s

Police appeal after sexual assault on a train between Chester and North Wales

Flintshire Councillor suggests using drone technology to fix county’s pothole-ridden roads

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn