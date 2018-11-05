Craig Jones exits Nomads just three months after joining

Connah’s Quay Nomads confirmed this morning that Craig Jones has left the club by mutual consent.

The former Bury FC Captain and three-time Welsh Premier League champion joined Nomads in August.

He previously made nearly 160 appearances for EFL side, Bury in both League One and League Two, scoring nine times in the process.

Prior to his time at Gigg Lane, Jones made over 270 appearances in the Welsh Premier League during his time at TNS, Rhyl, Aberystwyth Town and Airbus.

Chester-born Jones struggled fitness since joining the Nomads starting just four times and two substitute appearances during his brief spell at Deeside.

He did provide the assist for Michael Wilde in our 1-0 victory over Falkirk in the Irn Bru Cup and also got on the scoresheet against Airbus in the Nathaniel MG Cup and made his final appearance for the club as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 victory over Cefn Druids in late October.

On Jones’ departure, Andy Morrison said “With work commitments, it has been difficult for Craig to reach the fitness levels we require. We thank him for his efforts and wish him all the best going forwards.”