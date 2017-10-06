Nomads move to clear up speculation over clubs future following news current owner is “stepping away”

Connah’s Quay Nomads have moved to clear up speculation over future ownership following an announcement by the Chairman made on social media he is to end his ties with the club.

In a series of tweets on Thursday evening owner Gary Dewhurst said after 10 years of investment totalling £2.5m. I’ve “Done my bit for Welsh football”

Dewhurst said in one tweet; “What pisses me off about top tier Welsh football is the TOTAL lack of respect or thanks for the investment…from inside/outside the club”

In another two tweets Dewhurst, the founder of leading recruitment firm gap Personnel cited an email “tipping me over the edge.”

His final tweet said: “Nomads – Community Club Will honour all contracts and bonuses in place today.. Assume club is still ambitious without me…”

By late Friday morning, the tweets had disappeared and Dewhurt’s @gdgap twitter account had been taken down.

In a statement released this afternoon Connah’s Quay Nomads said:

‘Further to recent speculation in the media, the Club would like to comment regarding plans to transition Connah’s Quay Nomads to a community run club.

Firstly, it is important to stress that there will be no immediate reduction in funding – contracts will be honoured and expectations for management and player performance will remain for this and next season.

This move is primarily a legal transition of ownership from a single individual to a community-based structure and will happen over the next 12-18 months, if not sooner.

Owner, Gary Dewhurst is stepping away and will gradually wind down his financial commitment to the club, hopefully to be replaced by alternate funders and sponsors.

Next year will represent 10 years of involvement for Gary and in that time there has been significant investment and progress on and off the pitch with highlights including;

• Opening of The Quay 3G facility

• Back to back winners of Huws Gray Alliance and subsequent promotion to Welsh Premier League

• Back to back UEFA Europa League qualification

• Two key wins over European opposition in the form of Stabaek and HJK Helsinki

• 32 Academy products signed to professional clubs, including standout Rhys Healey who went on to play in the English Premier League

• Over 29 Academy Graduates making first team debuts

• Over 20 Academy players selected for international duty

• Partnership established with Coleg Cambria for leading scholarship programme

• Launch of Nomads Hall of Fame

The Club will now look forward to Tuesday night’s game against The New Saints in the JD Welsh Premier League.’