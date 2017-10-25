Nomads make to third Nathaniel MG Cup semi final following Deeside derby win

Connah’s Quay Nomads secured their third consecutive place in the Nathaniel MG Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over local rivals Airbus UK.

A first-half goal from Callum Morris and a 90th-minute strike from substitute Michael Wilde was enough to hand The Nomads the victory in a derby quarter-final at the Hollingsworth Group Stadium, where the side were looking for their sixth consecutive victory over Airbus.

A much-changed side started from Saturday’s draw with Llandudno as John Oyenuga was given the nod to make his debut and Melford Simpson handed his first full start.

Full-time goalkeeper Rhys Williams also started after keeping a clean sheet in the previous round against Bangor City.

Ex-Nomads and 2016 play-off final winners Jamie Crowther and Wes Baynes started for Airbus, who came into the game top of the Huws Gray Alliance.

