News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Nomads handed tricky home tie against Coleraine in third round of Irn Bru Cup

Published: Tuesday, Sep 11th, 2018
Share:

Connah’s Quay Nomads have drawn Colerain FC in round three of the Irn Bru Cup.

Last seasons Northern Ireland Football League Premiership runners-up and Irish Cup winners will head to Deeside on either the 13th or 14th October – date to be confirmed.

Coleraine are currently searching for a new manager after Oran Kearney was an appointment at St Mirren.

The Bannsiders said farewell to Kearney on Saturday night after their penalty shoot-out defeat of Formartine United in the second round Irn Bru Challenge Cup.

Speculation has linked the likes of Kenny Shiels and Steve Lomas to the post, but McKendry insisted the club will take their time to appoint the right man according to the belfasttelegraph.co.uk.

Connah’s Quay Nomads booked thier place in the third round after beating Falkirk on Saturday 1-0 becoming only the second Welsh Premier League side to win an IRN-BRU Cup tie.

A goal from Michael Wilde within seconds of the restart was enough to give Nomads the win in front of 1637 at the Falkirk Stadium.

Main Image: colerainefc.com

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Police appeal for information after an ancient golden pelican statue was stolen from a North Wales church

Police pursuit in Bagillt ends in arrest

Nomads boss Morrison picks up JD Welsh Premier League Manager for August

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – September 11

North Wales’ new chief constable pledges to crack down on serious and organised crime

Buckley juniors lift the North Wales Police Challenge Shield

Landslip-hit gardens set to be restored three years on

Do you know this man? He is suspected of shoplifting from a Flintshire convenience store

Penyffordd’s stolen ‘Silent Soldier’ memorial has been found

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn