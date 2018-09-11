Nomads handed tricky home tie against Coleraine in third round of Irn Bru Cup

Connah’s Quay Nomads have drawn Colerain FC in round three of the Irn Bru Cup.

Last seasons Northern Ireland Football League Premiership runners-up and Irish Cup winners will head to Deeside on either the 13th or 14th October – date to be confirmed.

Coleraine are currently searching for a new manager after Oran Kearney was an appointment at St Mirren.

The Bannsiders said farewell to Kearney on Saturday night after their penalty shoot-out defeat of Formartine United in the second round Irn Bru Challenge Cup.

Speculation has linked the likes of Kenny Shiels and Steve Lomas to the post, but McKendry insisted the club will take their time to appoint the right man according to the belfasttelegraph.co.uk.

Connah’s Quay Nomads booked thier place in the third round after beating Falkirk on Saturday 1-0 becoming only the second Welsh Premier League side to win an IRN-BRU Cup tie.

A goal from Michael Wilde within seconds of the restart was enough to give Nomads the win in front of 1637 at the Falkirk Stadium.

Fantastic draw. Will be great to have a team from Northern Ireland coming to Deeside. Goes to show how well the club are doing now, to be able to play these kind of teams in a competitive match — Eddie Detroit (@DetroitEddie) 11 September 2018

