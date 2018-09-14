Nomads bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointment to beat Newton

The Nomads bounced back from their disappointing defeat in midweek by bagging the quickest goal of the season so far after 49 seconds, when Jay Owen made it 1-0 to give Andy Morrison’s side a dream start against Newtown.

The visitors battled back into the game well and a good contest developed between the two sides as the next goal seemed like it could come from either side, but the home side saw their advantage through to the break.

Making two changes at the break, the Nomads clearly felt they could do more, and they did begin to stamp their authority on the game a bit more freely in the second half, with their second goal coming after 70 minutes when Ryan Wignall finished off one of his trademarks runs to make it 2-0.

Callum Morris rounded out the victory in the closing minutes, making it 3-0, before Luke Boundford bagged a consolation goal, but the Nomads will have simply been pleased to get back to winning ways.

Reflecting on the win Nomads assistant manager Jay Catton said:

“The performance was great, three games in six days was always going to be a challenge.

With an opposition the standard of Newtown tonight we knew was going to be tough we knew it was going to be an unbelievable challenge with the quality of the team that that have got, if you look at their bench tonight its a top 6 squad

To come away with a 3-1 victory with all the challenges we have had over the six days were really pleased with the result.

It’s been a very very tough week, you can’t underestimate how difficult three games in six days and with the travel up to scotland.

To have two victories across that board in the league and the Falkirk game is testament to players, they have been immense this week and a huge credit to them.”

The victory keeps Nomads second in the JD Welsh Premier League table as they move to focus on next week’s game at Llandudno FC.

The game will be broadcast live on Sgorio, kicking off at 7:30pm.

Picture NCM media

WPL.Cymru