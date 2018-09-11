Nomads boss Morrison picks up JD Welsh Premier League Manager for August

Connah’s Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison has been awarded the JD Welsh Premier League Manager of the Month award for August.

Connah’s Quay Nomads had an outstanding August, scoring 10 goals in three games conceding just the one goal with nine points putting the team at the top of the table at the end of the month.

Three victories over Llanelli, TNS and Aberystwyth Town saw some brilliant team performances, including the 7-0 victory on the opening weekend before defeating current champions, TNS.

Morrison a former Manchester City defender said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been given the award that we deserve for our results in August. For me personally, the award should be a ‘Club of the Month’ – the results over a successful month are the byproduct of so many people, not just the manager, doing their job well.

Although, we were the only team to win all our games in August, scoring 10 and conceding just one, I have to say that after March last season I’m amazed we were given the award!”

Nomads can extend their lead at the top of the JD Welsh Premier League tonight with a win over Caernarfon Town in Deeside.

Four clubs are currently on 9 points with TNS top on to goal difference and Nomads second – both have a game in hand on the teams below, TNS also play tonight, they take on Aberystwyth.

Nomads go into tonight’s game brimming with confidence after a stunning win against Scottish Championship side Falkirk on Saturday in the second round of the Irn Bru Cup.

A goal from Michael Wilde was enough to give Nomads the win in front of 1637 at the Falkirk Stadium. Andy Morrison hailed the win a ““Great day for Welsh Football.”

The draw for the third round of the Irn Bru Cup or Scottish Challenge Cup as its also known takes place today.