Delays to trains running along the North Wales Coast line after power failure knocks out signalling system

Train Services between Chester and Holyhead are subject to delays this afternoon after a power failure knocked out the signalling system near Llandudno Junction.

The National Rail Website states: “A fault with the signalling system at Llandudno Junction is resulting in all lines being blocked through this station.“

“Trains may be delayed by up to 50 minutes or cancelled until approximately 8pm.”

Afternoon all. Due to a power failure affecting the signalling system, there are currently no trains running along the North Wales Coast currently. Disruption is severe, but @networkrail are doing their best to rectify the issue. Please be patient with @tfwrail staff. — BTP North Wales (@BTPNorthWales) March 7, 2019

Train services from Chester will be turning back at Rhyl while services from Holyhead will be turning back at Bangor.

Replacement road transport is being sourced to run on the following routes:

Between Bangor and Rhyl

Between Llandudno and Llandudno Junction, and between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Compensation: You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.