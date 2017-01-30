No change to the Arriva number 10 service despite allegations of an assault on a bus driver

The Arriva buses number ten service WILL be taking Connah’s Quay High School pupils to school as normal on Monday morning say council officials.

The news comes despite the launch of an investigation by Flintshire County Council, North Wales Police, Connah’s Quay High School and bus operator Arriva into reports of an alleged assault.

Posts surfaced on social media on Friday of an indecent involving a Connah’s Quay High School pupil and the driver of a number ten Arriva bus service which runs between Holywell and Chester.

It’s reported that an alleged assault took place on the bus driver during an incident on Friday afternoon.

The number 10s will be taking school children tomorrow @FlintshireCC staff will also be on the buses to monitor.@DeesideDotCom — bernie attridge (@bernieatto) January 29, 2017

Flintshire County Council will have officers travelling on the 10s 10A and 12 services from Monday as they monitor the situation.

Arriva bus drivers have been told they must allow pupils from Connah’s Quay High School to travel on all of their services,

Any decision will be made by Arriva into future provision for school pupils once the investigation is complete.