Night closures on Chester Road between Hawarden and Broughton for road resurfacing

The main road between Hawarden and Broughton will be closed overnight from next week for road resurfacing work.

The carriageway resurfacing and associated works will take place on the B5125 Chester Road from 6.30pm to 5am starting on Monday 1 April.

The night closures are needed to carry out this essential carriageway resurfacing and the works will likely take two weeks to complete the work Flintshire Council says.

The road will be closed between its junctions with the A5104 Broughton roundabout and Moor Lane and affected traffic will be diverted via the A5104 towards Penymynydd, A550 and A550 Tinkersdale.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“Despite the current financial restraints, we are pleased to have secured funding for this important and necessary improvement to our road network which demonstrates the importance of a well maintained highway network to this Council.

“The Council and the contractor carrying out the work, Roadway Civil Engineering Ltd, apologise in advance for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this maintenance work and the contractor will ensure that the work is completed as quickly as possible.”