NHS staff can travel for free on Transport for Wales services but reduced rail timetables begin today

Transport for Wales (TfW) has introduced a reduced timetable throughout the rail network starting from today, Monday 23 March.

The emergency timetable has been introduced in response to the coronavirus crisis and will operate until further notice.

It means that Sunday service times will be applied seven days a week.

Some additional train services will also operate to support selected urban commuter routes.

Train times may be subject to short notice change, TfW says.

Railway station ticket office opening hours will also be amended to reflect these changes in train services.

From today, NHS workers can travel free of charge on TfW services.

A spokesperson from Transport for Wales said: “At Transport for Wales our primary focus is keeping our colleagues and customers safe, and keep key workers moving.

“From Monday 23 March, Transport for Wales will provide all NHS workers free travel to and from work until 30th April on production of their NHS ID.

“Key workers are reminded that a reduced timetable will operate throughout the Transport for Wales rail network also starting Monday 23rd March until further notice.

“We are doing all we can to keep vital services running, so that emergency service staff who are using our trains and key workers are to travel in safety with confidence.”

Arriva bus services in Flintshire have also been reduced from today.

Arriva said: “In light of the government’s latest advice and recommendations, as well as school closures, we can confirm as of Monday 23rd March, sadly, we have had to reduce the frequency of some services.

However, we will still be operating our key routes to ensure customers can continue to access critical services, and we are continuing to tailor our service changes in line with ongoing advice from the government and public health bodies.”

The timetable below gives “an outline of the times of first and last buses and the approximate frequencies through the day.

We are working very hard to get full amended timetables available.” Arriva has said.

Service Number From – To Day First bus Last bus Approx Daytime Frequency in minutes 3 Chester to Broughton Monday to Friday 0530 1930 60 Saturday 0530 1930 60 Sunday NORMAL SUNDAY SERVICE G3 Blacon to Sealand Monday to Friday 0700 1800 30 Saturday 0700 1800 30 Sunday NO SERVICE 4 Chester to Mold Monday to Friday 0600 2000 60 Saturday 0600 2000 60 Sunday NORMAL SUNDAY SERVICE X4 Chester to Mold Monday to Friday 0630 2130 60 10 Chester to Connahs Quay Monday to Friday 0700 2200 30 Saturday 0700 2200 30 Sunday NORMAL SUNDAY SERVICE 10A Chester to Connahs Quay Monday to Friday NO SERVICE Saturday NO SERVICE Sunday NO SERVICE 11 Rhyl – Chester Monday to Friday 0530 2100 60 Saturday 0530 2100 60 Sunday NORMAL SUNDAY SERVICE 15 Chester to Saughull Monday to Friday NO SERVICE Saturday NO SERVICE Sunday NO SERVICE More details will be published on Arriva Buses website: https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus/ Deeside.com has been in touch will other bus companies operating in Flintshire regarding reduced services and is awaiting responses.

Stay at home guidance: https://phw.nhs.wales/…/latest-infor…/self-isolation-advice/

Social distancing guidance: https://phw.nhs.wales/…/guidance-on-social-distancing-for-…/