NHS non-emergency 111 helpline to be rolled out across Wales – over the next 3 years

Although the Welsh Government says changes cannot be wholly be attributed to 111, the evaluation found a 1% decrease in Emergency Department attendance in Abertawe Bro Morgannwg during the first six months of service.

There was also a reduction in ambulance conveyance to Emergency Departments. This change was mainly seen in non-urgent conveyances – down by just over 25% during the evaluation period, the Welsh Government said.

Vaughan Gething said:

“I am pleased to announce that following the success of the 111 pilot we will be rolling out the service nationally over the next 3 years. “I’m very encouraged to see evaluation which suggests a link between 111 and a decrease in ambulance conveyance. It is also clear from feedback that this service has been valuable in supporting patients and helping the NHS to treat patients with urgent care needs more effectively. “We’ve been open and honest about the pressure our Emergency Departments are under, particularly this winter. People can help make a difference by using our health service sensibly. The 111 service will support people to receive the most appropriate services for their needs, at the right time and in the right place.”

Chris Powell, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Area Manager for 111/NHS Direct Wales, added: