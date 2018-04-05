independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

NHS non-emergency 111 helpline to be rolled out across Wales – over the next 3 years

Published: Thursday, Apr 5th, 2018
NHS 111 is set to launch across Wales, the free treatment and advice service brings together NHS Direct Wales and GP Out-of-Hours call handling and triage into a single service.

The 24 hours a day, seven days a week service will roll out across Wales over the next three years.

The move follows a pilot in two regions – Abertawe Bro Morgannwg Health Board and Carmarthenshire – It found the service received over 71,000 calls in the first six months of operation and showed a 95% satisfaction rate with users.

Although the Welsh Government says changes cannot be wholly be attributed to 111, the evaluation found a 1% decrease in Emergency Department attendance in Abertawe Bro Morgannwg during the first six months of service.

There was also a reduction in ambulance conveyance to Emergency Departments. This change was mainly seen in non-urgent conveyances – down by just over 25% during the evaluation period, the Welsh Government said.

Vaughan Gething said:

“I am pleased to announce that following the success of the 111 pilot we will be rolling out the service nationally over the next 3 years.

“I’m very encouraged to see evaluation which suggests a link between 111 and a decrease in ambulance conveyance. It is also clear from feedback that this service has been valuable in supporting patients and helping the NHS to treat patients with urgent care needs more effectively.

“We’ve been open and honest about the pressure our Emergency Departments are under, particularly this winter. People can help make a difference by using our health service sensibly. The 111 service will support people to receive the most appropriate services for their needs, at the right time and in the right place.”

Chris Powell, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Area Manager for 111/NHS Direct Wales, added:

“As the hosts of 111, we’re really pleased by the progress made and the encouraging feedback received during the early stages of the pilot.

“People living in the Abertawe Bro Morgannwg and Carmarthenshire areas have been reaping the benefits of 111 for many months now, and soon everyone in Wales will have access to this service. This is another step towards a more modern approach to delivering urgent care, and we look forward to building on the success of 111 to date.”

