NHS logo projected onto County Hall in Mold in support of NHS workers

County Hall in Mold was lit up last night in support and recognition of the NHS.

The NHS logo with rainbow colours and Flintshire County Council’s “Flintshire Together” logo featured to identify the close working relationships between the County Council and the Health Service.

Local company CSP AV Ltd based in Saltney approached the Council’s Business Team to offer their services free of charge to light up County Hall during one evening.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Executive, Colin Everett, said:

“We are very proud of our workforce and the difference they are all making in these difficult times.

Public sector workers are making great personal sacrifices to serve and to protect others.

Council workers are working closely with our NHS colleagues, and other partners, to both keep services running and to make special projects happen – such as the creation of an emergency hospital at Deeside Leisure Centre – Rainbow Hospital Deeside – in just four weeks, and opening new residential care homes to help more people discharge quickly and safely from hospital.”

Alun Williams of CSP AV Ltd said:

“We wanted to show our support to both the NHS and the Council for all the work they are doing to support the residents and businesses of Flintshire.”