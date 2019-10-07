NEWSAR huge “thank you” to members of Unite the Union at Airbus following defibrillator donation

North East Wales Search & Rescue (NEWSAR) has paid a ‘huge’ thank you to members of a union at Airbus in Broughton following a donation which has allowed the team of volunteers to buy a lifesaving mini defibrillator.

The Mold based rescue team was recently nominated as being one of four charities supported by Airbus Broughton this year.

A donation from members of Unite union has enabled the purchase of a small and light pocket defibrillator which NEWSAR says is “perfect for our use in the hills and mountains”.

The new defibrillator means the rescue teams two Land Rovers are now equipped with the life-saving devices.

Defibrillators are used to give a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest, this high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it’s an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest.

NEWSAR Team Leader Chris Griffiths said, “The generosity of UNITE has enabled NEWSAR to purchase a second mini defibrillator, which means that both of our emergency response vehicles are now equipped with defibrillators and the team can treat those in need out in the field.”

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page