New Police Intercept team seize ‘substantial’ quantity of drugs after stopping car in Flintshire

Some of the successes of a new high tech policing unit set up to clamp down on organised crime and county lines drug gangs in North Wales are starting to come to light thanks to team’s social media updates.

The 16-strong Intercept Team use Automatic Number Plate Technology (ANPR) to identify vehicles of gang members in a bid to make the region “a hostile environment for crime groups to operate in.”

Officers from the Intercept Team – with help of a roads policing unit – stopped a car on Friday in Halkyn.

A ‘substantial’ quantity of suspected drugs were located in the glove box of the car.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and also for drug driving as he provided a positive sample for cocaine – for the second time in 3 weeks.

Police said the “Male has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”

[Photo posted on the HGC Tim Rhwystro / NWP Intercept Team Facebook page of the drugs haul]

At the launch of the new Intercept Team last month, Assistant Chief Constable of North Wales Police, Sacha Hatchett said: “The team’s aim is to disrupt criminals and protect communities across North Wales’ road network using a variety of techniques.

We are listening to concerns and intelligence and acting upon them in an effort to make North Wales the safest place in UK.

Our commitment in keeping our communities safe remains a priority and I’m sure the team’s introduction will reassure many in our communities.

County Lines has a significant impact on towns across the country and involves the criminal exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults.

We want to get the message across that we will be relentless in our pursuit of serious organised crime and will continue to disrupt those involved and safeguard those who are affected.”

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs that supply drugs from large urban areas to smaller towns across the country using dedicated mobile phone lines or “deal lines”.

They exploit children and vulnerable adults to move the drugs and money to and from the urban area and to store the drugs locally.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.