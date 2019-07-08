New warning over fake automated calls claiming to be banks and card companies

A fresh warning has been issued to consumers to stay alert for suspicious automated phone calls pretending to be from their bank or card company.

UK Finance “the collective voice for the banking and finance industry,” said there have been dozens of reports of similar scams over the past few days.

How does the scam work?

Customers will receive an automated call claiming that a suspicious transaction has occurred on their account and needs to be verified.

The customer is then prompted to press a number on their phone to be taken through to a supposed “agent”, who is actually a fraudster.

“All consumers are reminded that banks or the police will never contact you asking for your online banking password or for you to transfer money to a new account for fraud reasons.” UK Finance said.

Katy Worobec, Managing Director of Economic Crime, UK Finance, said:

“There has been a spike in cases over the past week involving automated calls from fraudsters pretending to be from your bank. It’s crucial that people remain vigilant and question any phone calls out of the blue, even if they state there has been fraud on your account.

“Fraudsters may already have some information about you, so don’t take this as confirmation that their approach is genuine. Never give out any personal information if you are at all suspicious. Instead Take Five to stop and think, and then contact your bank directly on a number that you can trust such as the one on their official website.”

Advice to consumers on steps to take to avoid this type of scam from the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign:

Be wary of any calls, texts or emails purporting to be from your bank, the police or a telecoms company asking for personal or financial details, or for you to transfer money.

Remember that a genuine bank will never call you out of the blue to ask for your PIN, full password or to move money to another account.

If you feel something is suspicious or feel vulnerable, hang up and then call your bank or card issuer on their advertised number to report the fraud.

Five things to look out for on a scam phone call: