New service at Wrexham Maelor Hospital to improve the experience of patients

Patients and service users visiting Wrexham Maelor Hospital now have a new point of contact with the introduction of the Patients Advice & Liaison Support (PALS) service.

PALS is now available in the foyer of the hospital to provide information and support to service users and visitors.

PALS support inquiries from patients, carers and relatives to seek satisfactory timely resolution. PALS enable effective communication between staff and patients, carers and their families, promoting ‘You Said We Did’ and positively influencing the services.

The service at Wrexham, which was officially opened by Acting Executive Director of Nursing & Midwifery, Deborah Carter, will help members of the public visiting and using the hospital to address any issues they have efficiently and promptly.

Head of Patient & Service User Experience, Carolyn Owen, said: “Our PALS team are here to listen to any issues of concern, suggestions, compliments and queries as quickly as possible.

“They can also provide information on other organisations that can provide information or advice.

“They are also here to offer impartial advice and support to patients, families, carers and friends and we hope this will make a significant difference to the overall experience people have when visiting the hospital.”

The PALS officers have undergone a detailed induction programme and are now looking forward to speaking with visitors and patients to the hospital to offer support, advice and assistance.