Welsh Government to launch consultation on third party puppy sales

Anyone wanting to buy or adopt a dog will have to deal with the breeder directly or go to a rehoming centre if a ban on third party puppy sales in Wales goes ahead.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, has announced a consultation will be launched in the New Year into the impact of banning the third party sales of puppies and kittens.

Speaking at the RSPCA Cymru Gala Dinner at the Pierhead on Monday night, Lesley Griffiths said the Welsh Government was committed to improving welfare standards for puppies.

The consultation will look to gather evidence on what stage the government should intervene in large scale breeding premises and address concerns about animal welfare.

It comes after the Cabinet Secretary vowed to look into banning the third party sales of puppies earlier this year.

Lesley Griffiths said: “Wales has led the way in animal welfare legislation and we’re determined to keep raising standards of responsible animal ownership.

“I know there are growing concerns about the welfare standards at some large scale breeding premises and I have asked my officials to investigate how a ban on third party sales could address these concerns.

“Information on the supply chain of puppies is of particular significance in this process. At what point in this chain will Government intervention have the biggest impact? The beginning or the end? Or both?

It is absolutely essential we address the root cause of any welfare concerns in changes to legislation and I will launch a consultation early in the New Year.”

New legislation was introduced in England in October aimed at strengthening animal welfare, particularly around puppy sales, and so-called puppy farming.