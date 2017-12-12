New reports say Welsh Assembly needs extra 20 to 30 members

The National Assembly needs more Members as its powers continue to grow, in order to effectively hold the Welsh Government to account.

Thats the findings of a new report published today which also backs a move for 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in assembly elections.

An expert panel on Assembly Electoral Reform​ is recommending that the Assembly needs between 20 and 30 additional Members elected through a more proportional electoral system with “accountability to electors and diversity at its heart.”

It also recommends lowering the mini​mum voting age for National Assembly elections to include sixteen and seventeen year olds.

The Panel’s report describes the crucial roles that Assembly Members play in championing constituents’ interests and holding the Welsh Government to account; challenging its decisions, spending, legislation and policy. Fulfilling these roles more effectively can save money and deliver real benefits to people and their communities.

Yet it concludes that, despite significant steps that have already been taken to increase capacity, a 60 Member Assembly cannot continue as it is without risking its ability to deliver for the people and the communities it serves.

The report calls for a gender quota in a bid to boost the number of women in the Senedd and Assembly procedures should be changed to allow candidates to stand for election on the basis of job share arrangements.

This would help remove barriers which can prevent people with disabilities or caring responsibilities from standing for election.

Votes for 16 year olds “could be a powerful way to raise political awareness and participation among young people; but this must be accompanied by appropriate political and citizenship education.” The report says.

Professor Laura McAllister CBE of the Wales Governance Centre, who chaired the panel said;

“Our recommendations are designed to ensure that the Assembly has the number of Members it needs to effectively represent the people and communities it serves, hold the Welsh Government to account.

The Assembly and its Members have a real, direct and positive impact on the lives of every one of us in Wales. Calling for more politicians is unpopular; but we have to report as we see the evidence. The Panel believes that, as its powers increase, the Assembly cannot continue as it is without risking its ability to deliver effectively for the people of Wales.

There is a compelling case for an increase in size to at least 80, and ideally closer to 90 Members. There is no good time to remedy this. However, if this is not done now, the Assembly will continue to be undersized, presenting a risk to its ability to deliver for the people it serves.”

Elin Jones AM​, Llywydd of the National Assembly for Wales, said:

“The Assembly Commission will consider the proposals in detail over the coming months and engage with people across the country and the political spectrum.

I hope we can find a broad consensus for change and deliver a stronger, more inclusive and forward-looking legislature that works for Wales for many years to come.”