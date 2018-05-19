New ‘Pop Up’ Artisan Food and Drink Hub in Buckley looks to showcase local produce

A ‘pop up’ Artisan Food and Drink Hub opens its doors in Buckley for the first time today, Flintshire County Council Leader Cllr Aaron Shotton was on hand to cut the ribbon to officially open the shop.

The new project aims to give local producers an opportunity to introduce people to their products.

The shop is in the former Buckley Carpets unit, which will run from May 19th – 25th – including the Buckley Fun Day on the Sunday.

The shop, funded by Cadwyn Clwyd and with support from Welsh Government and Flintshire County County, Coleg Cambria and Buckley Town Council, is open to food, drink and craft producers from across the rural areas of North East Wales.

As well as shops offering a wide variety of local produce, there will be also be a café and demo theatre run by Coleg Cambria AA Rosette Catering and Hospitality staff and learners.

Buckley Councillor/ Coleg Cambria Quality Manager Carolyn Preece, is managing the project said:

“I am delighted that my initiative is coming to Buckley, I have been working on this idea and seeking funding for over the last 12 months. I hope this will increase the interest in Buckley as a place to come, shop and increase the footfall to the town. Not only is this fantastic for local producers, it also gives people the chance to sample a wide range of produce, and meet business owners from across the region. Lots of people in Buckley have asked us about the possibility of this kind of initiative for the town, and I are proud to be delivering this with the help and support. I know there will be a great deal of interest in the shop, and look forward to seeing it all come together. I am pleased to pick up the keys, and everyone is now hard at work getting everything ready for what I know will be a tremendous success.”

