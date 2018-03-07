New parking measures introduced at the Countess of Chester Hospital

The Countess of Chester Hospital has introduced new measures which they hope will improve parking for patients and visitors.

A new ticketless system which uses automated number plate recognition (ANPR) has been installed at the hospital.

New multi-payment parking machines which take cash, card, contactless and smartphone payments are now in operation at the Liverpool Road and Jubilee car parks.

Chief Operating Officer Lorraine Burnett said:

“Parking is an issue at many hospitals and The Countess is no different. Our previous pay system was cash only and the equipment and technology over ten years old.

Anyone who has parked at the Countess in recent times will know that this system has been subject to continual breakdowns leading to frustration for many users at what can already be a difficult time.

By introducing new technology we hope to significantly improve the parking experience for our patients and visitors.”

The new technology means that tickets will become a thing of the past as the automated number plate recognition system (ANPR) will simply ask users to key in their car registration number at the pay station before being provided with the option of paying by cash, card or contactless.

Step-by-step guide to new ticketless parking system

Drive up to the barrier at the car park as normal

A camera will log your registration plate and the barrier will lift automatically

Find a space and then head into the hospital for your appointment/visit

Before leaving head to one of the new parking machines located in the Liverpool Road and Jubilee car parks. There is also a card-only machine in the hospital’s main corridor

Input your vehicle’s registration number and pay

Approach the barrier on your way out and it will lift automatically

Push help button for assistance at any time

For drivers who have been at the hospital for less than 30 minutes when they approach the barrier to leave it will lift automatically, without needing to visit a pay station on the way out.

New Park and Ride Scheme

The Trust has also reached an agreement with Cheshire West and Chester Council to introduce a Park and Ride scheme for patients and visitors to the Chester hospital.

Available from the Council’s Upton and Wrexham Road Park and Ride car parks, buses will stop directly outside the Countess on Liverpool Road and run every 12 minutes. The cost is £1 per return journey.

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Karen Shore said:

“The new service will benefit hospital patients, visitors and the environment. Our buses use the very latest enviro-clear engine technology and will ease congestion at the Countess of Chester Hospital site.

“Our Park & Ride service provides a stress-free visit without the hassle of traffic or parking on a busy site. Information about the new services and all available stops can be found on the council website or at any of our Park and Ride sites.”

Park and Ride bus times:

Monday to Friday: every 12 minutes between 7am and 7pm

Saturdays: every 12 minutes between 8am and 7pm

Sundays and Bank Holidays: every 15 minutes between 9.30am and 6pm

To view the Park and Ride bus schedule visit: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/residents/transport-and-roads/public-transport/buses/park-and-ride.aspx