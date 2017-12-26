New nine acre site purchase for Flintshire firm creates over 20 new jobs in Saltney

A family-owned timber product manufacturer is recruiting over 20 workers for its recently purchased site in Flintshire.

The P&A Group of Companies, based in Mold, is set to recruit at least 20 staff for its new warehouse and distribution centre in Saltney.

The site at River Lane in Saltney will enable the company which was established in 1986 to create more job opportunities.

The firm has gone from less than 50 employees in 2010 to over 165 employees in 2017 and were winners of ‘Best Business To Work For’ in the 2015 Flintshire Business Awards.

The 20 new jobs will be created across all departments from transport planners and administrators, warehouse administrators, warehouse and production operatives and general yard labourers.

The acquisition, along with other strategic developments for 2018, means the start of a new chapter for PA.

Steve Morgan, managing director, said:

“I am very proud of what we have been able to achieve as a company and this new site is in an ideal location with easy transport links to our major national customers.

It will enable us to develop a purpose designed warehousing and distribution centre from which to satisfy growing customer demands.”

To find out more about the vacancies contact Peter Hawkins, HR Adviser by email at peter.hawkins@p-a- group.com